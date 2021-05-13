Pakistan retains fifth spot in latest ICC Test team rankings

LAHORE: After the sixth consecutive series win, Pakistan have retained fifth spot in the latest ICC Test team rankings.

Pakistan strengthened position by winning the test series against Zimbabwe 2-0. Pakistan team’s ranking improved by one rating point and the national cricket team stands in the fifth position with 91 rating points. In the rankings, India remains first, New Zealand second and Australia third position.

On the other hand, Pakistani bowlers Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Nauman Ali have been able to achieve their career-best rankings in the ICC men’s Test bowling rankings after their match-winning performances in the second Test against Zimbabwe, when they became the first trio from the country to take five-wickets each in the same test match.

As per latest ICC ranking, right-arm pacer Hasan Ali advanced six places up to 14th position after picking up 5 for 27 in the first innings, while left-arm pacer Afridi’s 5 for 52 helped him jump nine places up to 22nd and left-arm spinner Nauman getting 5 for 86 – both of them in the second innings – pushed him up to 46th position from 54th, as Pakistan completed a 2-0 sweep in Harare.

In batting order, Pakistani opener Abid Ali’s 215 not out in the first innings helped him move 38 spots to 40th, while Azhar Ali vaulted to 16th position after his 126. Nauman, who hit 104-ball 97, also gained in this list, moving 35 places to 116th spot. Regis Chakabva, Zimbabwe’s best batter in the match, moved 16 places up to 81 after scores of 33 and 80, while his team-mate Blessing Muzarabani’s 3 for 82 helped him advance to 51st position in the bowlers’ list.

