Vanity number plates: Excise dept seeks approval

LAHORE: Department of Excise and Taxation Punjab has dispatched a summary to the Secretary Excise to install vanity number plates on vehicles from now onwards. Once the approval is accorded, the people will be able to buy and choose their desired number for their vehicle number plate, said departmental sources.

Moreover, the citizens would also get to choose the name and picture of their favourite person to be displayed on the plate. Additionally, the citizens will also be able to display their names on the plates as well.

