Four arrested for supplying ‘toxic liquor’ to market

LAHORE: The city police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a four-member gang of alleged criminals supplying toxic liquor to the market ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations.

A police officer said that Misri Shah Police acting on a tip off carried out an operations and arrested four persons, identified as Liaqat, Amjad, Azam and Yasir, on charges of making and supplying toxic liquor to the market.

The officer claimed that they have seized over 50 liters of ‘desi’ (homemade) poisonous liquor from the possession of the accused. He alleged that the accused in their statement to the police “confessed” that they were planning to supply toxic liquor to the market ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations. Police said they are further looking into the case after registration of an FIR.

Separately, the Sanda police claimed to have busted a motorcycle thief gang and arrested its two members, who were wanted to police in a number of cases like robberies, snatching and dacoities. Police said that both the alleged criminals were arrested from Dogar Market on secret information.

The police said that four stolen motorbikes, two pistols and several bullets besides mobile phones and thousands of rupees hard cash were recovered from the accused. An FIR has been registered against both the (alleged) criminals while further investigation was under way, police added.

