Atrocities against Palestinians intolerable: Aleem

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has termed the atrocities against unarmed and innocent Palestinians as intolerable and an open war against humanity.

In his message of solidarity with the Palestinian brothers, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Israeli forces by celebrating the Palestinian martyrs has in fact acknowledged its terrorism and it is time for the international community to take immediate notice of Israel’s unjustified actions and recognize the right of Palestinians to freedom.

Aleem Khan in a tweet in support of the Palestinian brothers said that those who shoot innocent children and unarmed girls do not deserve any concessions as such inhumane atrocities in the 21st century cannot be imagined in which civilians and the elders are killed without any justification.

Aleem Khan said that the inhumane acts of the propagandists of Zionism have come to light but Muslims all over the world will continue to raise their voice for the liberation of Palestine.

The people there will get their birthright of independence and Palestine will be liberated as Israel will have to relinquish this domination, Abdul Aleem Khan added. Senior Minister further said that such terror on the Muslim population during the holy days of Ramazan and the bombing is reprehensible in every way, against which Prime Minister Imran Khan has also taken a clear and unequivocal stand and assured full support to the Palestinian brothers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

terrorism Abdul Aleem Khan Imran Khan civilians Muslim population Ramazan

