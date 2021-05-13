Coronavirus
Pakistan

Martyred FC soldier laid to rest in Bara

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

PESHAWAR: A Frontier Corp (FC) soldier who had embraced martyrdom as result of opening firing on a check post by terrorists in Bajaur district was laid to rest with military honour in Kalanga area of sub-division Bara, district Khyber on Wednesday.

Body of the martyred Sepoy Alaf Gul was shifted to his native village, Kalanga, Bara for burial purpose.

People of different walks of life participated in the funeral of the Shaheed soldier and a smart contingent of FC troops presented a guard of honour on his burial.

Later on Commandant 104 wing Col Waqas put a floral wreath on the grave and offered prayers for the departed soul. It is to be mentioned here that last night, terrorists opened fire on an FC check post from across the border, injuring the troop who later succumbed to his wounds.

