Pakistan

One killed, three hurt in accident

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

PESHAWAR: One person killed and two other sustained injuries when a car rammed into a roadside residential boundary wall in Paind Khel near Sitara Mile, sub-division Landi Kotal on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Khyber, a Peshawar bound car struck the nearby boundary wall while negotiating a curve. As a result one person identified as Tahir, resident of Pasad Khel was killed on the spot while three others got wounded. Got informed, the Rescue 1122 officials rushed to site and recovered the injured and dead body to headquarter hospital, Landi Kotal for medical aid. Cause of the mishap was stated to be over speeding.

