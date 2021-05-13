Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of May 12 massacre

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of May 12, 2007 massacre who were brutally assassinated on the streets of Karachi at the hands of dictator and his henchmen.

In his message on the 14th martyrdom anniversary, the PPP Chairman expressed grief on the precious lives lost during the mayhem and described the tragedy as one of the saddest incidents in the history of Pakistan which could not be forgotten. “Agony suffered by the families of all those, including workers of PPP and other democratic parties, lawyers and common people is still felt by all even after more than a decade”, he added.

He said that the sacrifices given for the cause of independent judiciary by May 12 martyrs won’t go in vain despite the big question that those who were killed during the struggle for freedom of judiciary have not got justice themselves as yet. The fact is that time has already avenged those who masterminded the brutal massacre of innocent lives. However, those raised first as a sign of the victory over this tragedy should not have been allowed to go free and stay above the law, he added.

He asked whether the ‘law of necessity’ does not still hover around on us and the judicial system adding that the dreams of people who struggled, resisted, and rendered innumerable sacrifices against martial laws and partial laws would come true one day.—PR

