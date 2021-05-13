Coronavirus
Pakistan

Hajj won’t be suspended: KSA deputy minister

APP 13 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Hajj-e-Baitullah will not be suspended this year as Saudi Arabian Government has been taking all possible measures and fulfilling all respective arrangements to facilitate Hajj pilgrims, said Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umrah Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdel Fatteh Mashath.

In a meeting with Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi,earlier in Mecca, Saudi Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel Fattah Mashat had said that annual Pilgrimage of Hajj would be held with Coronavirus preventive protocols.

