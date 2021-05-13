Direct delivery of Uzbek export goods: Pilot trans-Afghan logistics project implemented

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan together with Pakistani transport company "Best Trans Pvt Ltd" and Uzbek freight forwarding company "Asad Trans" for the first time implemented pilot trans-Afghan logistics project for the direct delivery of Uzbek export goods to Pakistan through the territory of Afghanistan.

As the joint action of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad with the support of the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan, the partners of “Asad Trans” and “Best Trans Pvt Ltd" since January 2021 began working on a project for direct delivery (through Afghanistan) of Uzbek goods to Pakistani cities according to the "supplier's warehouse - importer's warehouse" scheme.

The implementation of the specified transit transportation of Uzbek goods is the implementation of trans-Afghan transport and logistics projects initiated by the President of Uzbekistan.

According to Commerce Ministry, successful implementation of the project provides to significantly reduce of the cost of transportation of Uzbek goods, including shipping at Uzbek-Afghan border, and subsequently at Afghan-Pakistani border in accordance with TIR CARNET Convention dated on 1975, members of which are Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On May 11, 2021 a cargo vehicle with Uzbek licence plates safely crossed the Afghan transit route in two days and reached the Torkham checkpoint in Peshawar. After the completion of customs clearance, the truck will reach the importer in Faisalabad.

The vehicle transports from Uzbekistan processed leather products (wet blue) for Pakistani leather factories. Further, have been planned regular direct deliveries of Uzbek export goods (coal, mineral fertilizers and textiles) to the Pakistani cities Lahore, Karachi, Taxila and Faisalabad.

Partners of “Best Trans Pvt Ltd" and “Asad Trans” are planning to increase the number of freight vehicles up to 50 units by the end of the year to ensure the smooth circulation of goods by Uzbek trucks.

According to the chairman of “Best Trans Pvt Ltd" Ramiz Rabbani, the entry of the first Uzbek truck into the territory of Pakistan is a historical event, since before that, in the Uzbek-Pakistani economic relations, the delivery of Uzbek export goods directly to Pakistan through the freight transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan was not implemented. According to him, the expected signing between Uzbekistan and Pakistan of intergovernmental agreements on preferential and transit trade will be an impetus for the development of interregional freight circulation through the trans-Afghan route.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021