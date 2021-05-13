Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Semi Annual Review: Pakistan now has weight of 0.023pc in MSCI EM Standard Index

Ahmed Malik 13 May 2021

KARACHI: The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has announced the outcome of its Semi Annual Review, whereby Pakistan, with one addition and one deletion, now has a weight of 0.023 percent in MSCI EM Standard Index as compared to 0.016 percent previously.

With four deletions and one addition, the Pakistan’s weight in the Small Cap Index has been revised to 0.379 percent.

The said changes of MSCI Semi Annual Review will become effective from May 28, 2021.

MSCI has added Lucky Cement (LUCK) and deleted Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) from MSCI EM Standard Index.

“We estimate inflows in the LUCK to the tune of $39.65 million (6.89 million shares at last closing price) while we estimate outflows in OGDC to clock in at $16.69 million (27.48 million shares at last closing),” Tahir Abbas at Arif Habib Limited said.

Moreover, there have been four deletions and one addition from MSCI Small Index as Indus Motor Company (INDU), Lucky Cement (LUCK), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Packages (PKGS) have been removed and TRG has been added.

“On the small cap flows, we believe that funds invested in LUCK under small cap might not offload LUCK while other estimated outflows are NBP ($3.78 million ; 17.56 million shares), INDUS ($4.0 million ; 0.55 million shares), and PKGS ($3.46 million ; 1.09 million shares),” Abbas said.

On the inflow side, $17.46 million inflows are expected in TRG (16.08 million shares at last closing), he added.

“Total $29.18 million net inflows expected ($22.96 million net inflows from Standard Index and $6.22 million net inflows from Small Cap) assuming Small Cap tracking funds won’t be selling LUCK while assuming selling in LUCK from Small Cap net inflows will still be $3.36 million ($22.96 million net inflows from Standard Index and net selling of $19.60 million from Small Cap Index).”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

MSCI Lucky Cement Semi Annual Review MSCI EM Standard Index

Semi Annual Review: Pakistan now has weight of 0.023pc in MSCI EM Standard Index

‘Cartelisation’ found behind rise in poultry prices

WB says remittances to South Asia will slow slightly

Oil demand drops as virus surges: IEA

PD allowed to absorb surplus Gencos’ employees in Discos

Qatar pivots to LNG-hungry China in strategy shift

Amazon wins EU court appeal

World could have prevented catastrophe: pandemic panel

GSP plus status: Exports to EU post 17.4pc growth in 10 months

Covid-19 vaccination for 30 & above from 16th

Maldives bans travel from Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.