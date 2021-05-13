Coronavirus
Pakistan

LWMC accelerates cleanliness operation

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has accelerated its operational activities to clean the city before Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

According to an LWMC’ spokesperson, operation teams carried out special cleanliness operation for the cleanliness of commercial markets, graveyards, and Eid Ghas as per the waste management plan launched for this festival. Special Squad has been deployed in every zone to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements in the city.

LWMC Eidul Fitr clean the city waste management

