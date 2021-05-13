Tourist attractions in KP: 4,260 vehicles stopped from entering districts

PESHAWAR: In order to implement ban imposed by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) over entering of visitors to districts of tourists’ attraction during Eid holidays as a preventive measure to contain corona infection, around 4,260 cars were stopped and returned on Wednesday.

According to a report jointly prepared by Tourism Department and Provincial Performance Management & Reforms Unit about 105 check posts have been established at the entry points of different tourists resorts in the province.

On Wednesday around 11,174 cars were stopped for checking and about 4,260 were stopped from entering into districts of tourists’ attraction and were returned.

Maximum number of vehicles around 2,617 were stopped from entering Abbotabad district and were returned to Punjab province.

While 848 vehicles were stopped from entering into Manshera district and 179 from Swat district, adds the report.

During the last four days, around 658 hotels were checked and 14 were sealed over violation. Similarly, an amount of Rs 64,400 has been fined on owners of ten hotels.

About 845 restaurants were also inspected out of which 99 were found open as a result of which 25 were sealed and cases were registered against owners of 15. An amount of Rs 158,000 was also fined on owners of 15 restaurants.