Pakistan

Israeli terrorism: Governor urges Islamic countries to take action

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that it is devastating my innocent Palestinians suffering at the hands of Israeli forces; the Islamic countries should not only condemn Israeli terrorism but also take prompt action to halt Israeli crimes.

“The silence of the United Nations and international bodies on Israeli aggression and violation of international law is criminal and condemnable.

We urge them to take prompt action immediately,” he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The Governor said that time has come for the Islamic countries to unite and condemn Israeli terrorism and take quick action in order to protect Palestinian brothers and sisters. “Unfortunately, all international bodies, including the United Nations, have become silent spectators; if they want peace and stability in the world then Israel should be stopped from terrorism immediately and the Palestinian people should be given their basic human rights and their just right to freedom,” he added.

