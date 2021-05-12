Renault Sport changes its name to Alpine Cars

Known for creating some good-looking hatchbacks, Renault Sport seems to have revamped its image. The team that produced some of the finest hatchbacks has officially transitioned to Alpine Cars. So how did Alpine graduate from Renault’s newly established Alpine 'Business Unit' to a brand on its own?

Back in January, the Alpine 'Business Unit' announced that Alpine, Renault Sport, and Renault’s motorsport operation would be combined into one entity. That entity is now Alpine Cars.

This makeover is only superficial, as, on a practical level, little will change. The 300-strong Renault Sport team will continue operations, just now it’s working under the Alpine umbrella.

Rather than Renault Sport, faster Renault creations will be sporting Alpine badges. So aside from a change of clothes, it's the same old Renault Sport we know.

As Alpine’s CEO, Laurent Rossi put it:

“As part of the reorganization of the Renault Group by brand, it is essential that the various entities that make up the Business Unit bear the Alpine name and embody the values and ambitions of the brand. Alpine aims to be a premium sports brand at the forefront of innovation and technology. Alpine Cars with its expertise and experience in sports vehicles is a master card in achieving our goals.”

TopGear reports the next-generation Alpine product being developed includes an electric hot hatch and an electric crossover. Together with Lotus there is an electric replacement for the A110 also lined-up.