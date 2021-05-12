Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
BoE's Bailey calls for fix to ‘dangerous gap’ in money market rules

Reuters 12 May 2021

LONDON: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said regulators needed to come up with reforms that address vulnerabilities in the money market fund sector which were exposed by the "dash for cash" at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

"The dash for cash provided an unwelcome reminder that the post-financial crisis did not finish the job and left a dangerous gap in our exposure to the risk of financial instability," Bailey said in a speech to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

"We must finish the task this time," he said.

Bank of England Andrew Bailey coronavirus pandemic International Swaps and Derivatives Association

