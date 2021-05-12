Coronavirus
Toyota Yaris if officially the UK's most reliable car

  • Toyota Yaris was crowned as the most reliable car due to its superb 'reliability rating'.
  • The Yaris scored double compared to that of its nearest rival, the Ford Fiesta. Other cars that ranked among the top 5 most reliable cars in the United Kingdom include the Vauxhall Corsa and Astra.
Syed Ahmed Updated 12 May 2021

Nothing says wholesome like a hatchback. Yet some hatchbacks can be more reliable than others. That's why the 4th generation Toyota Yaris hatchback has been dubbed as the ‘most reliable car among Britain’s best-selling cars.’

According to vehicle experts at MotorEasy, the Yaris was crowned as the most reliable car due to its superb 'reliability rating'. The Yaris scored double compared to that of its nearest rival, the Ford Fiesta. Other cars that ranked among the top 5 most reliable cars in the United Kingdom include the Vauxhall Corsa and Astra.

As per the founder and CEO of MotorEasy, Duncan McClure Fisher, Yaris is the most reliable due to fewer repairs. That's one hatchback that won't easily break down.

“The Yaris scored well due to 'lower frequency for repairs'. Plus, Yaris also featured 'lower repair costs' which would be affordable to the majority of road users.”

Aside from MotorEasy's testimonial, experts have developed their own reliability index to determine a definite winner. This index weighs in factors like the dependability of the car and the cost of repairs across 1,200 models. Each vehicle is then given a reliability score between -100, for a car where something is likely to go wrong, to +100 for most dependable and safer models.

Toyota Yaris not only has lower repair costs but also a lower frequency for required repairs. Based on the data, the Yaris scored +37, followed by Ford Fiesta with +20. Vauxhall Corsa bagged a reliability score of +10 followed by Ford Focus scoring a +5. Vauxhall Astra scrapped together a score of +3.5.

Now we know for sure which cars we can depend on.

