Business & Finance
India to provide incentives for battery storage
- The 181-billion rupee ($2.47 billion) plan would reduce India's import dependence and help sectors such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and solar energy, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar told a news conference.
12 May 2021
NEW DELHI: India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide incentives to boost domestic production of batteries with advanced energy storage capacities, a government minister said.
The 181-billion rupee ($2.47 billion) plan would reduce India's import dependence and help sectors such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and solar energy, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar told a news conference.
Top Hamas commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
India to provide incentives for battery storage
Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan
21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip
Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16
PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares
Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO
Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden
Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority
Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting
Read more stories
Comments