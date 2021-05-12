Pakistan exports to EU cross over $7.4bn in Jul-Apr 2021

Pakistan’s exports to the European Union (EU) have increased by over $1 billion or over 17 percent during July- April 2021, said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday.

“We are glad to share that during Jul-Apr 2021, our exports to European Union (EU) increased by USD 1.1 billion. They increased by 17.4pc to USD 7.474 billion as compared to USD 6.367 billion in Jul-Apr 2020,” shared Dawood in a tweet post.

The advisor informed that some of the major markets showing this increase are Poland (23%), Sweden (21%), Netherlands (21%), Germany (19%), France (14%), Belgium (12%), Italy (4%) and Spain (2%).

“EU is a very important market for us and we greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of our exporters for making this possible under very difficult conditions,” he said.

The advisor also commended the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Officers stationed at various EU countries and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to Pakistan’s exporters and investors.

Earlier, Pakistan’s exports to the United States exceeded the $4 billion mark during July-April 2021, showing a growth of an impressive 29 percent.

“The United States continues to be an important market for us. We are happy to share that our exports to the US during Jul-Apr 2021 have increased by 29pc to USD 4,092 million as compared to USD 3,173 million in Jul-Apr 2020,” said Dawood.

The advisor said that this is a substantial increase of USD 918 million and credit goes to Pakistani exporters for making this possible under difficult global conditions.