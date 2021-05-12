Markets
Hong Kong stocks slightly higher at open
- The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.21 percent, or 60.11 points, to 28,073.92.
12 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Wednesday with small gains following three days of losses, with attention on the release of US inflation data.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.21 percent, or 60.11 points, to 28,073.92.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.35 percent, or 12.09 points, to 3,429.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.36 percent, or 8.19 points, to 2,243.77.
Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16
Hong Kong stocks slightly higher at open
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares
Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO
Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden
Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority
Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting
UN Security Council to meet Wednesday over Middle East unrest
Hamas rockets target Tel Aviv after Israeli raid flattens Gaza tower
PM says Tarin’s appointment aimed at boosting growth, containing inflation
‘No talks with India until it revokes August 5 action’
Read more stories
Comments