Punjab produces 20mn metric tons of wheat: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday congratulated Punjab farmer as the province achieve the production target of 20 million metric tons of wheat.

“Congratulations to Punjab farmers and the government on the production of 20 million metric tons of wheat the highest in history,” said Fawad in a tweet post.

The Information Minister informed that the country’s agricultural economy has increased by Rs 1,100 billion. “This historic development was possible despite the outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.

“This gives an idea of the potential of Pakistan's agricultural sector,” added Fawad.