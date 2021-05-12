Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Punjab produces 20mn metric tons of wheat: Fawad

  • “This historic development was possible despite the outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.
Ali Ahmed 12 May 2021

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday congratulated Punjab farmer as the province achieve the production target of 20 million metric tons of wheat.

“Congratulations to Punjab farmers and the government on the production of 20 million metric tons of wheat the highest in history,” said Fawad in a tweet post.

The Information Minister informed that the country’s agricultural economy has increased by Rs 1,100 billion. “This historic development was possible despite the outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.

“This gives an idea of the potential of Pakistan's agricultural sector,” added Fawad.

Wheat Punjab Fawad Chaudhry

Punjab produces 20mn metric tons of wheat: Fawad

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday over Middle East unrest

Hamas rockets target Tel Aviv after Israeli raid flattens Gaza tower

PM says Tarin’s appointment aimed at boosting growth, containing inflation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters