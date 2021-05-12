Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Renovation project of waste heat recovery power plant: Lucky Cement, Chinese energy-saving company sign agreement

APP 12 May 2021

BEIJING: An agreement on a renovation project of a waste heat recovery power plant was signed between China Sinoma Energy Conservation Limited (Sinoma EC) and Lucky Cement last weekend.

The generating capacity of the two power stations - Lines CD and 01 (former AB) of the Pezu Plant in Darra Pezu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - utilising waste heat is expected to increase by about 4MW after the transformation.

The agreement came after a contract entered between the two sides on a 7500t/d supporting power station project with waste heat of cement in late March this year, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday.

Sinoma EC, a patent-holding company specialised in energy-saving and emission-reduction, started cooperation with Lucky Cement in 2008. Since then, it has undertaken several projects, including the Pezu Lines AB and CD waste heat recovery power plant with a generating capacity of 10 MW respectively, the 15 MW Karachi Line EFG power plant with waste heat, Karachi Line H waste heat boiler extension, etc.

Waste thermal energy is one of the largest sources of inexpensive and clean energy available. Waste heat power generation, or Waste Heat to Power (WHP), is the process of recovering waste heat and using it to generate power with no combustion and no emissions. In cement plants, heat generated through rotary kiln preheater (PH) and AQC exhaust hot gases are used to generate steam in steam generator (Boiler) which is further used to generate electricity/power through steam turbo generator (STG).

Recovery of waste heat helps reduce energy costs for industrial processes. By using the waste heat to generate emission-free electricity, industrial users can put wasted energy back into the process that created it, route the power somewhere else in the facility, or sell it to the grid to support clean energy production, distribution and use. Moreover, such practices are in conformity with the initiative to build a green CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor).

Due to the upgraded epidemic control protocols, Lucky Group appointed Muzamil, head of the Pezu Waste Heat Power Plant to complete the signing ceremony in a simplistic way with Chinese counterparts Wang Jianfeng, Vice Director of Marketing Department of Sinoma EC International Engineering Branch, and Marketing Manager Liu Geng.

power generation Lucky Cement Sinoma EC WHP heat boiler

Renovation project of waste heat recovery power plant: Lucky Cement, Chinese energy-saving company sign agreement

‘No talks with India until it revokes August 5 action’

Over 40 years of age: Walk-in Covid vaccination facility from today: Umar

‘Fake’ Covid-19 PCR test reports: CAA takes notice of inbound travellers

Guidelines, protocols notified: No hugs, no handshakes on Eid

OECD urges hiking succession tax to reverse inequality

Ministry to submit wheat import plan to ECC after Eid

China’s population growth slips to slowest ever

Qureshi says ‘Pakistan would welcome third party facilitation by Saudi Arabia’

Non-deduction of GST on service: Tax levied on Pesco withdrawn

Purchases made from persons in Fata, Pata not liable to GST: ATIR

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.