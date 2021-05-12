Renovation project of waste heat recovery power plant: Lucky Cement, Chinese energy-saving company sign agreement

BEIJING: An agreement on a renovation project of a waste heat recovery power plant was signed between China Sinoma Energy Conservation Limited (Sinoma EC) and Lucky Cement last weekend.

The generating capacity of the two power stations - Lines CD and 01 (former AB) of the Pezu Plant in Darra Pezu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - utilising waste heat is expected to increase by about 4MW after the transformation.

The agreement came after a contract entered between the two sides on a 7500t/d supporting power station project with waste heat of cement in late March this year, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday.

Sinoma EC, a patent-holding company specialised in energy-saving and emission-reduction, started cooperation with Lucky Cement in 2008. Since then, it has undertaken several projects, including the Pezu Lines AB and CD waste heat recovery power plant with a generating capacity of 10 MW respectively, the 15 MW Karachi Line EFG power plant with waste heat, Karachi Line H waste heat boiler extension, etc.

Waste thermal energy is one of the largest sources of inexpensive and clean energy available. Waste heat power generation, or Waste Heat to Power (WHP), is the process of recovering waste heat and using it to generate power with no combustion and no emissions. In cement plants, heat generated through rotary kiln preheater (PH) and AQC exhaust hot gases are used to generate steam in steam generator (Boiler) which is further used to generate electricity/power through steam turbo generator (STG).

Recovery of waste heat helps reduce energy costs for industrial processes. By using the waste heat to generate emission-free electricity, industrial users can put wasted energy back into the process that created it, route the power somewhere else in the facility, or sell it to the grid to support clean energy production, distribution and use. Moreover, such practices are in conformity with the initiative to build a green CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor).

Due to the upgraded epidemic control protocols, Lucky Group appointed Muzamil, head of the Pezu Waste Heat Power Plant to complete the signing ceremony in a simplistic way with Chinese counterparts Wang Jianfeng, Vice Director of Marketing Department of Sinoma EC International Engineering Branch, and Marketing Manager Liu Geng.