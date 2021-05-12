Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia naphtha, gasoline cracks weaken

Reuters 12 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s naphtha and gasoline cracks slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by rising supplies and weakening demand in parts of the region due to mobility restrictions following resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

India’s top state oil refiners are reducing processing runs and crude imports as the surging COVID-19 pandemic has cut fuel consumption, leading to higher product stockpiles at the plants, company officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

M. K. Surana, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp, expects India’s fuel consumption in May to fall by 5% from April although the impact on driving and industrial production is not as severe as last year.

Key Japan cities remained under a state of emergency while some southeast Asian countries are grappling with rising cases. The Asian market did not react much to the tightening of gasoline supplies and prices in the United States following the shutdown of the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline by hackers as Europe would be first to meet US demand when it arises, traders said.

COVID19 gasoline COVID cases Covid pandemic M. K. Surana

Asia naphtha, gasoline cracks weaken

‘No talks with India until it revokes August 5 action’

Over 40 years of age: Walk-in Covid vaccination facility from today: Umar

‘Fake’ Covid-19 PCR test reports: CAA takes notice of inbound travellers

Guidelines, protocols notified: No hugs, no handshakes on Eid

OECD urges hiking succession tax to reverse inequality

Ministry to submit wheat import plan to ECC after Eid

China’s population growth slips to slowest ever

Qureshi says ‘Pakistan would welcome third party facilitation by Saudi Arabia’

Non-deduction of GST on service: Tax levied on Pesco withdrawn

Purchases made from persons in Fata, Pata not liable to GST: ATIR

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.