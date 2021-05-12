Coronavirus
Pakistan

Embassies abroad to support investment in Fiedmc: Qureshi

12 May 2021

FAISALABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said embassies abroad will extend full support for investment in Fiedmc economic zones.

Qureshi was talking to the Fiedmc chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on the occasion of his visit to M3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City. He said the Foreign Office would extend full support to FedEx in the country where it needs access to investors.

He said in this regard, he should make a regular plan for the embassies and share it with them. The foreign minister said a separate economic wing has also been set up in this regard which will bring investment from abroad to Pakistan through regular planning.

He said lobbying has been started to maintain the status of GSP Plus. He said that good news would also come this time regarding FATF and Pakistan's name would be removed from the gray list.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, referring to the decline in cotton production, said we have to pay full attention to the cotton production. Qureshi assured that he would talk to the prime minister himself in this regard.

He termed the Fiedmc plan to set up an agro-based economic zone on 1,500 acres in Toba Tek Singh as the best step for agricultural development.

Qureshi said this would provide equal benefits to the farmers of Multan, Khanewal, Sargodha and Faisalabad.

Chairman Fiedmc informed the foreign minister that there are vast investment opportunities for small and medium enterprises in this economic zone in the fields of meat and food processing, cold storage and modern farming.

The foreign minister appreciated the efforts of Fiedmc Chairman and said he would extend full support to him for the success of all Fiedmc projects.-PR

Shah Mehmood Qureshi fatf Mian Kashif Ashfaq Fiedmc economic zones

