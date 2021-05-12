Coronavirus
Exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 3.57pc in 9 months

APP 12 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's exports of goods and services to Saudi Arabia has witnessed an increase of 3.57 percent during the first nine months of financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $365.240 million during July-March (2020-21) against exports of $352.620 million during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 3.57 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Saudi Arabia during March 2021 also increased by 11.26 percent, from $34.667 million against the exports of $38.573 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Saudi Arabia However decreased by 23.70 percent during March 2021 when compared to the exports of $50.559 million in February 2021, the SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries witnessed increase of 2.29 percent in nine months, from $18.280 billion to $18.699 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Saudi Arabia into the country during the period under review were recorded at $1600.956 million against $1103.846 million last year, showing increase of 45.03 percent in nine months of this year.

