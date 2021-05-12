Coronavirus
PM achieves rice bags in Saudi charity: Bilawal

PPI 12 May 2021

LARKANA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday stated that the enemy of the people of Pakistan was nobody else than the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan 'Niazi'.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House Karachi, the PPP chiarman said the 'selected' PM achieved nothing except 19,000 bags of rice in charity from Saudi Arabia in the form of Fitra and Zakat. "The price of rice bags got in charity is comparatively cheaper than the expenses accrued on the tour to the kingdom by Imran Khan along with a couple of dozen of friends and ministers," he added.

The PPP chairman said the nation had finally found that the 'puppet' prime minister's 25-year long struggle was to render nuclear power Pakistan as a beggar country and hence it was prayed that such a shameful struggle would have not existed. "The entire struggle was for just 19,000 bags of rice in charity," he lamented.

While addressing the PM Imran, Bilawal said the PM had fully been exposed in his deceptive actions on controlling the price-hike and taking notes on it. "Illegitimate Prime Minister who is enjoying his Eid vacations in Nathia Gali barely knows how his Tsunami has wreaked havoc on the masses," he added.

He questioned the PM as to what he has so far done for the daily-wagers who can't make a living during complete lockdown as compared to those salaried classes of people that might cope up with the existing situation at least.

The PPP chairman deplored the PM's indifference and asked him to have mercy on the poor. The sheer 19 percent hike in the prices of bakery products has been recorded. "Unfortunately, the incumbent PTI-led Federal government does not have the capability or policy for controlling the hoardings and profiteering and hence the Federal government should at least enforce the government rates of commodities in letter and spirit," he concluded.

Earlier, Bilawal offered 'fateha' at the graves of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux strictly observing SOPs.

lockdown Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Federal Government Imran Khan Zakat Nathia Gali Eid vacations Fitra

