PCB chief felicitates cricket team on sixth consecutive series win

LAHORE: Felicitating the Pakistan men’s cricket team on their sixth consecutive series win, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani said the young and talented side through their performances have shown they are heading in the right direction.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “On behalf of the Pakistan cricket fans, I want to congratulate the Pakistan men’s cricket team on completing successful tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe. Winning six straight series during the Covid-19 pandemic only for the sixth time in our proud cricket history is a huge achievement and reflects how challenging and difficult it is has been to perform consistently at the highest level.”

He said, “I want to especially thank each and every member of the squad for standing up to the rigors and demands of the unprecedented Covid-19 restrictions. It has not been easy for the players to remain in confinements away from their families and friends for extended periods and yet expected to perform each time they have stepped on to the field. We have recently seen the impact of bio-secure environments on some international cricketers, but our players have shown tremendous resilience, mental toughness and focus during the past 10 months in which they clearly developed team unity and harmony that also helped them in their on-field performances.”

“I am pleased that our side has been a front-runner in the past 12 months by showing that cricket can thrive and progress even in these difficult and unusual times.”

