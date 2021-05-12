Punjab govt to strictly enforce lockdown on Eid

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to strictly enforce the lockdown to restrict the movement of people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and take action against violators as per law to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in the province, at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of health department, Director General of Public Relations and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

The implementation of lockdown, medical facilities, provision of oxygen in hospitals and other measures were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said there is a threat of an increase in corona cases due to the high mobility of people on the occasion of Eid. He said the next two weeks are crucial for controlling the epidemic, urging citizens to take precautionary measures during the lockdown and support the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the results of the precautions being practiced during the lockdown will begin to emerge after ten days. “If the people followed the SOPs during the lockdown, the cases would come down significantly,” she hoped.

She said that keeping in view the current epidemic situation; people should celebrate Eid in their homes with simplicity and avoid unnecessary travel. She said that at present, sufficient stocks of vaccines available at all vaccination centers in Punjab.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that due to rush in the markets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr last year, the number of corona cases increased. Keeping in view this experience, the decision to impose lockdown was taken, he maintained.

He said that Eid prayers would be held under SOPs. “People should follow government guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones from the pandemic. Wearing masks, keeping social distance and other precautions can prevent the epidemic,” he mentioned.

The meeting was briefed that SOPs have been prepared for gatherings of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. The meeting was informed that administrative officers are actively working in the field to enforce the lockdown and sealed more than 1200 shops in different cities, besides taking other actions on Monday.

