Pak-Saudi ties to be vital milestone for peace in region: Sarwar

LAHORE: Terming the Saudi investment as a reflection of their confidence in government policies, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pak-Saudi relations will be an important milestone for prosperity and peace in the region.

Talking to media, here on Tuesday, the governor said when the PTI came to power, there was talk of Pakistan going bankrupt but the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved Pakistan from bankruptcy through successful economic policies. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to take the country forward and the opposition is unable to tolerate it, he said.

The governor maintained that the world is also acknowledging the success of the government’s economic policies and today Pakistan’s economy is on the path to recovery despite challenging times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The increase in exports is a testament to the success of prudent economic policies of the government, he added.

