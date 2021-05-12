Lahore NAB to challenge Shehbaz’s bail in SC

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has decided to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan to challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench’s verdict issued in respect of granting bail to Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a case of allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering.

A spokesperson for the anti-graft watchdog said on Tuesday that the decision was taken after the LHC issued its detailed verdict in Shehbaz Sharif case. He said the bureau’s prosecution team has started preparation of an appeal, as per law, keeping in view the “over-sighted or ignored” facts by the three-member bench being presented in a corruption reference (22/2020) filed against accused Shehbaz Sharif in an accountability court.

The spokesperson reiterated that NAB is a national institution which performs its duties under lawful parameters purely in the good faith and interest of the nation and the country by setting aside any kind of pressure and pressings.

