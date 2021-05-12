Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 11, 2021)....
12 May 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 11, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06338 0.07125 0.08900 0.05975
Libor 1 Week 0.07150 0.07775 0.12163 0.06938
Libor 1 Month 0.09813 0.10725 0.19513 0.09513
Libor 2 Month 0.13250 0.14413 0.33913 0.12838
Libor 3 Month 0.16750 0.17638 0.43350 0.15988
Libor 6 Month 0.19250 0.20488 0.67513 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.26700 0.28113 0.76938 0.26700
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.