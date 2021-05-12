Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 11, 2021)....
12 May 2021

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 11, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.06338   0.07125   0.08900   0.05975
Libor 1 Week        0.07150   0.07775   0.12163   0.06938
Libor 1 Month       0.09813   0.10725   0.19513   0.09513
Libor 2 Month       0.13250   0.14413   0.33913   0.12838
Libor 3 Month       0.16750   0.17638   0.43350   0.15988
Libor 6 Month       0.19250   0.20488   0.67513   0.18950
Libor 1 Year        0.26700   0.28113   0.76938   0.26700
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

LIBOR interbank offered rates

