Pakistan
Fazl directs party workers to stay home during Eid days
11 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday directed his party workers to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at their homes by strictly following the precautionary measures and the standard operating procedures to avoid coronavirus.
The JUI-F chief, in his directive, asked the workers to discontinue the practice of personally meeting him (Fazl) on the Eid day to offer greetings.
Similarly, they should also not visit other party leader’s homes, shrines, recreational places etc during the Eid days, he added.
He urged the workers to offer special prayers for the eradication of the pandemic.
