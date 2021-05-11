Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open lower, extending pullback

  • The broad-based S&P 500 also fell 0.8 percent to 4,156.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.9 percent to 13,284.28.
AFP Updated 11 May 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading Tuesday, adding to the prior session's retreat on worries about excess valuation and inflation.

Tech shares, which surged during much of the coronavirus pandemic, continued to see pressure as investor interest shifts to sectors expected to thrive in a reopened economy.

"Valuation always matters," Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said. "It might be disregarded or rationalized to some ridiculous extent for awhile, but ultimately, it always matters."

About 35 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent at 34,475.66.

The broad-based S&P 500 also fell 0.8 percent to 4,156.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.9 percent to 13,284.28.

All three major indices fell Monday, with the Dow snapping a three-day streak of records and the Nasdaq sinking 2.6 percent.

Among individual companies, L Brands fell 3.0 percent after it announced it would split Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret into two companies.

"The spin-off will enable each company to maximize management focus and financial flexibility to thrive in an evolving retail environment and deliver profitable growth," the company said.

Coronavirus Wall Street stocks S&P 500 US stocks pandemic Nasdaq Composite Index

US stocks open lower, extending pullback

Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters