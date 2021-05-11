Hyundai to start local assembly of Santa Fe SUV

As the SUV market in Pakistan continues to grow, more competitive manufacturers like Hyundai are stepping up their production game.

With several foreign SUVs making their way into the Pakistani auto market, the SUV segment has abruptly emerged to be a popular one among local car buyers. That is why Hyundai will be locally manufacturing Santa Fe to better contend in the local market.

According to local media reports, the Korean automaker Hyundai is planning to commence the local assembly of the Santa Fe. The vehicle is already on sale in Pakistan as a CBU in only one trim-level, i.e. the GLS.

The Santa Fe is a mid-size 7-seating crossover SUV. The variant currently available in Pakistan has a 2.4-liter, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 170 hp and 225 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The car contends in the market with KIA’s Sorento and Toyota’s Fortuner. A month ago Hyundai Nishat reduced the price of the Santa Fe from Rs. 18.5 million to Rs. 13.5 million. Despite the five million rupees price cut, Toyota’s Fortuner is still a few million rupees cheaper.

By switching to local manufacturing, Hyundai will not only be able to further reduce the price of Santa Fe, but it will also be able to offer more of its variants in Pakistan at a much lower price. This will definitely give it an edge over KIA and Toyota.

Although details of when the assembly line will be set up are not known, it is speculated that the launch will take place before the end of 2022.