Saudi investment worth 50mn dollar reflection of confidence in govt policies: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that 50 million dollars Saudi investment in Pakistan was a reflection of their confidence in present government's policies.

He said Pak-Saudi relations will be an important milestone for prosperity and peace in the region.

Talking to the media here at Governor’s House, he said 220 million Pakistanis stand with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in this time of crisis.

He deplored that it had become a norm of the opposition to do futile criticism as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take the country forward.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that when PTI came to power, the country was going to bankrupt but the government put it out of the situation through prudent economic policies.

The world was also acknowledging the success of the government's economic policies and today Pakistan’s economy was on the path to recovery despite challenging times due to coronavirus pandemic, he said and added that increase in exports was a testament to the success of prudent economic policies of the government.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia was very successful and as far as the opposition was concerned, they would criticize everything for the sake of criticism.

Replying to another question, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar strongly condemned the atrocities committed by the Israeli forces in Palestine and said that international human rights organizations should take notice of the Israeli terrorism and demanded from the OIC and the Muslim Ummah to press the international community on this matter.