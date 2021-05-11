Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saudi investment worth 50mn dollar reflection of confidence in govt policies: Governor

  • Sarwar said that when PTI came to power, the country was going to bankrupt but the government put it out of the situation through prudent economic policies.
APP 11 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that 50 million dollars Saudi investment in Pakistan was a reflection of their confidence in present government's policies.

He said Pak-Saudi relations will be an important milestone for prosperity and peace in the region.

Talking to the media here at Governor’s House, he said 220 million Pakistanis stand with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in this time of crisis.

He deplored that it had become a norm of the opposition to do futile criticism as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take the country forward.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that when PTI came to power, the country was going to bankrupt but the government put it out of the situation through prudent economic policies.

The world was also acknowledging the success of the government's economic policies and today Pakistan’s economy was on the path to recovery despite challenging times due to coronavirus pandemic, he said and added that increase in exports was a testament to the success of prudent economic policies of the government.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia was very successful and as far as the opposition was concerned, they would criticize everything for the sake of criticism.

Replying to another question, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar strongly condemned the atrocities committed by the Israeli forces in Palestine and said that international human rights organizations should take notice of the Israeli terrorism and demanded from the OIC and the Muslim Ummah to press the international community on this matter.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Saudi investment worth 50mn dollar reflection of confidence in govt policies: Governor

Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters