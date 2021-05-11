Pakistan’s exports to US cross $4bn mark

Pakistan’s exports to the United States exceeded the $4 billion mark during July-April 2021, showing a growth of an impressive 29 percent.

The development was shared by Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on social media on Tuesday.

“The United States continues to be an important market for us. We are happy to share that our exports to the US during Jul-Apr 2021 have increased by 29pc to USD 4,092 million as compared to USD 3,173 million in Jul-Apr 2020,” said Dawood.

The advisor said that this is a substantial increase of USD 918 million and credit goes to Pakistani exporters for making this possible under difficult global conditions.

“I appreciate the efforts made by MOC’s Trade & Investment Officers @PakUSTrade @PaktradeNYC @PakTIAHouston and urge them to provide maximum facilitation to our exporters & Investors,” he said.

Despite the global uncertainty, Pakistan's exports have witnessed strong growth earlier, Dawood shared that Pakistan’s exports to Australia increased by 29% to USD 229 million during Jul-April 2021, as compared to USD 177 million in Jul-April 2020.

“This is the highest 10-months export to Australia ever,” he said. “I encourage exporters to aggressively export to this relatively untapped market,” added Dawood.