ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Train maker Alstom earmarks new provisions for earlier Bombardier deal

  • Alstom also announced a dividend of 0.25 euros.
Reuters 11 May 2021

PARIS: French train maker Alstom earmarked a further 632 million euros ($768 million) of provisions for risks on its earlier purchase of Bombardier's rail unit, while adding its integration of the Bombardier business was on track.

Alstom also said sales for its fiscal year ending on March 31 rose to 8.79 billion euros from 8.2 billion a year earlier, while its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 645 million euros from 630 million.

"Sales resisted well despite the impact of the first Covid-19 wave on our operations, and the group delivered a solid operational performance with tangible results in terms of profitability," said Alstom Chairman and CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge.

"With the integration of Bombardier Transportation fully on track, the group is starting the new fiscal year fully focused on customer satisfaction, project execution and on seizing opportunities from the strong commercial momentum supported by a worldwide push for sustainable mobility," he added.

In January, Alstom announced it had completed the Bombardier rail business deal, marking an acquisition that should make Alstom the world's second-biggest player in its sector behind China's CRRC.

Alstom said it was sticking to its plans to generate 400 million euros of cost synergies on an annual run rate basis by the fourth to fifth year, following the deal's completion, and to restore Bombardier Transportation's margin to a standard level in the medium term.

Alstom also announced a dividend of 0.25 euros.

The French company reiterated that the Bombardier transaction is expected to be double digit EPS accretive to its earnings per share from the second year following the closing of the deal, and is expected to preserve Alstom's strong credit profile with a 'Baa2' rating.

Alstom, in which French conglomerate Bouygues has a 3.1% share capital stake, launched a 2 billion-euro capital increase to finance the Bombardier deal in December after it had secured European Union antitrust approval six months earlier.

Alstom EBIT CEO Henri Poupart Lafarge CRRC

Train maker Alstom earmarks new provisions for earlier Bombardier deal

Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters