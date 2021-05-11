Markets
Hong Kong shares drop at open
11 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell more than one percent at the open of trade Tuesday following steep losses on Wall Street, with investors keeping tabs on the release of key US inflation data later in the week.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.08 percent, or 309.10 points, to 28,286.56.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.62 percent, or 21.39 points, to 3,406.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange retreated 0.64 percent, or 14.25 points, to 2,229.68.
