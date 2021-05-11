ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
McIlroy's wild about Harry, Ariya's tough times: golf talking points

  • "Harry was awesome out there today, especially that decision on the last," said McIlroy of Diamond, who is an accomplished amateur golfer.
AFP 11 May 2021

HONG KONG: A word to the good and some light after the darkness feature in AFP Sport's golf talking points this week:

Diamond turns to gold

As Rory McIlroy celebrated his first win in 553 days and a return to the world's top-10 on Sunday at Quail Hollow, he was quick to credit his caddie, Harry Diamond, for a crucial piece of advice that got him over the finish line.

Holding a two-shot lead, McIlroy carved his drive on the final par-four hole Sunday left on to the bank of a stream where it held up on a steep slope, buried in deep rough.

The Northern Irishman was contemplating a potentially disastrous hack out with the ball way below his feet when his long-time friend Diamond stepped in to suggest taking a penalty drop outside the hazard instead.

McIlroy heeded the sage counsel, found the green with his third shot and two putts later his long win drought was over.

"Harry was awesome out there today, especially that decision on the last," said McIlroy of Diamond, who is an accomplished amateur golfer.

"I was ready to get in there and try to play that with a lob wedge and he was sort of like, 'Let's take a step back, let's think about this, where's the best place you're hitting your third from'. "Ultimately we made the right decision.

"The tough parts that I've had to endure over the last few months, he's been with me every step of the way and it's nice to come through all that with him and to get into the winner's circle again."

