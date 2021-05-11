McIlroy's wild about Harry, Ariya's tough times: golf talking points

HONG KONG: A word to the good and some light after the darkness feature in AFP Sport's golf talking points this week:

Diamond turns to gold

As Rory McIlroy celebrated his first win in 553 days and a return to the world's top-10 on Sunday at Quail Hollow, he was quick to credit his caddie, Harry Diamond, for a crucial piece of advice that got him over the finish line.

Holding a two-shot lead, McIlroy carved his drive on the final par-four hole Sunday left on to the bank of a stream where it held up on a steep slope, buried in deep rough.

The Northern Irishman was contemplating a potentially disastrous hack out with the ball way below his feet when his long-time friend Diamond stepped in to suggest taking a penalty drop outside the hazard instead.

McIlroy heeded the sage counsel, found the green with his third shot and two putts later his long win drought was over.

"Harry was awesome out there today, especially that decision on the last," said McIlroy of Diamond, who is an accomplished amateur golfer.

"I was ready to get in there and try to play that with a lob wedge and he was sort of like, 'Let's take a step back, let's think about this, where's the best place you're hitting your third from'. "Ultimately we made the right decision.

"The tough parts that I've had to endure over the last few months, he's been with me every step of the way and it's nice to come through all that with him and to get into the winner's circle again."