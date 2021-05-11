Markets
Hong Kong stocks plunge in morning session
- The Hang Seng Index sank 2.15 percent, or 613.45 points, to 27,982.21.
11 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares slumped Tuesday in line with other Asian markets following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street as investors grow concerned about an expected spike in inflation that could force central banks to hike interest rates.
