Punjab govt to issue SOPs for Eid prayers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for congregational prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr and take strict measures for implementation of precautions including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The decision was taken at a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus, at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Chief Secretary Punjab and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the situation caused by corona pandemic, implementation of lockdown and other measures.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that all possible steps are being taken to control the coronavirus in the province in the light of the decisions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). He said that non-implementation of SOPs had led to an increase in cases of coronavirus. He urged people to adopt preventive measures during the lockdown to support the government’s efforts to control the epidemic. He directed that the plan for security and traffic arrangements on the occasion of Chand Raat and Eid be finalized.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the process of vaccination in Punjab is in full swing and more than one lac people are being inoculated daily. She said that the capacity to vaccinate is being gradually increased and the number of vaccination centers is being increased to meet the target set by the NCOC.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that precautionary measures are essential to curb the spread of coronavirus. He said that SOPs would be issued for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, adding that citizens should take precautions to save themselves from the disease. He said that lockdown would be strictly enforced to control the corona pandemic.

