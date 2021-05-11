PM visits PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday suddenly arrived at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and took round of a Covid-19 ward, besides enquiring about the coronavirus treatment facilities.

The prime minister asked the authorities and doctors on duty about the latest number of Covid-19 affected patients being treated in the dedicated wards and the daily cases.

He was apprised that a total of 121 coronavirus patients were being treated in the wards.

There was sufficient and smooth supply of oxygen, it was added.