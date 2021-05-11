Javed Latif’s physical remand extended

LAHORE: A duty magistrate on Friday extended the physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif for further two days in a case of inciting people against the state institutions.

Town Ship police produced the PML-N leader before the court and sought his further custody to complete investigation. Javed Latif was arrested Town Ship police on April 27.

Township police registered the FIR on complaint of citizen Jameel Saleem under sections 120/120B, 153/153A, 500, 505(i)(B) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code.

In a television program, Jave had said, if anything happened to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz then his party would not say “Pakistan Khappay” (long live Pakistan).

