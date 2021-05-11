‘Complete lockdown to continue till 16th’

QUETTA: Spokesperson for provincial government, Liaquat Shahwani, has said that the provincial government had enforced lockdown in compliance with the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Addressing a press conference at Officers Club here on Monday, he said that complete lockdown would continue till May 16 and if increase in the cases of novel coronavirus was reported, duration of lockdown would accordingly be extended. He added senior doctors had expressed grave concern over the increase of cases. He said that some people preferred shopping to the lives of their children.