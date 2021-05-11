ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Theft, car snatching in Karachi: Textile exporters complain of rising incidents

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

KARACHI: “Rampant” incidents of car snatching and stealing of valuables have struck the metropolis, textile exporters complained on Monday.

“We are constrained to invite your serious attention to the rampant incidents of car snatching and stealing of valuables and expensive parts from a vehicle parked out on the side of a road and snatching of cash withdrawn from banks,” Chairman Pakistan Apparel Forum, Muhammad Javed Bilwani told Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali in a letter.

A copy of the letter was also provided to Business Recorder on Monday which states that the industrialists have approached their trade body conveying their sense of insecurity.

“It seems that police and other law enforcement agencies are busy in lockdown activities due to Covid-19 and the general public are deprived of their valuables,” it said.

Citing an incident took place at Jamia Masjid Faruq-e-Azam near Boat Basin where a person had parked his car to offer Asr Namaz when he arrived back mirror of his vehicle was broken and valuables were stolen.

“The whole theft was wrapped up in 2-3 minutes and even more perturbing is the fact that all this happened in broad daylight. Robbers have grown bold as they don’t need the cover of darkness. The public is quite afraid and avoids going for even Namaz in a masjid when they are commuting on their vehicles due to increased incidents of stealing and snatching,” the letter said.

When the industrialists inquired from the suppliers and shopkeepers at the market they found out that sales of the car side mirrors, window and back glasses have grown manifold over past three weeks, it said.

“They have never seen such a historic sale in their whole life which is alarming,” the letter said and added that it the high time for the government to take immediate safety measures.

The industrialists have called for a strict action against the criminal elements and warned that the peace may not last long in the metropolis.

“Therefore, the gravity of the situation demands your immediate intervention and direct the police department to increase the patrolling and deploy policemen on key points of the areas for the safety and security of the Karachiities,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

theft Syed Murad Ali Muhammad Javed Bilwani car snatching

Theft, car snatching in Karachi: Textile exporters complain of rising incidents

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Bajwa, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

Discos’ boards: PD notifies names of civil society, consumers reps

July-April 2021: Exports to Afghanistan post 15pc growth

Cabinet exempts Railways business partners from 10pc WHT

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire by Taliban

E-waste recycling matter of national security: report

Hudaiybia Papers Mill case: Govt has decided to hold fresh probe: Fawad

Sri Lanka gets $500m South Korean loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.