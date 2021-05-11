Theft, car snatching in Karachi: Textile exporters complain of rising incidents

KARACHI: “Rampant” incidents of car snatching and stealing of valuables have struck the metropolis, textile exporters complained on Monday.

“We are constrained to invite your serious attention to the rampant incidents of car snatching and stealing of valuables and expensive parts from a vehicle parked out on the side of a road and snatching of cash withdrawn from banks,” Chairman Pakistan Apparel Forum, Muhammad Javed Bilwani told Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali in a letter.

A copy of the letter was also provided to Business Recorder on Monday which states that the industrialists have approached their trade body conveying their sense of insecurity.

“It seems that police and other law enforcement agencies are busy in lockdown activities due to Covid-19 and the general public are deprived of their valuables,” it said.

Citing an incident took place at Jamia Masjid Faruq-e-Azam near Boat Basin where a person had parked his car to offer Asr Namaz when he arrived back mirror of his vehicle was broken and valuables were stolen.

“The whole theft was wrapped up in 2-3 minutes and even more perturbing is the fact that all this happened in broad daylight. Robbers have grown bold as they don’t need the cover of darkness. The public is quite afraid and avoids going for even Namaz in a masjid when they are commuting on their vehicles due to increased incidents of stealing and snatching,” the letter said.

When the industrialists inquired from the suppliers and shopkeepers at the market they found out that sales of the car side mirrors, window and back glasses have grown manifold over past three weeks, it said.

“They have never seen such a historic sale in their whole life which is alarming,” the letter said and added that it the high time for the government to take immediate safety measures.

The industrialists have called for a strict action against the criminal elements and warned that the peace may not last long in the metropolis.

“Therefore, the gravity of the situation demands your immediate intervention and direct the police department to increase the patrolling and deploy policemen on key points of the areas for the safety and security of the Karachiities,” it added.

