ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran lost ‘ethical, legal grounds’ to retain premiership: Marri

11 May 2021

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians and Member National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Imran Niazi has lost ethical and legal grounds to retain premiership and he must leave his office and go back to home.

She added that like incompetent PM Imran Niazi his cabinet ministers are also making confusing statements. She said that Imran Khan is such a Prime Minister who does not care that people are miserable and facing starvation, committing suicide due to high rise in inflation then it is useless for him to sit in the office of the Prime Minister.

Shazia Marri said that federal government borrowed 3 billion dollars loan from Saudi Arabia and repaid to Saudi Arabia by seeking debt from China, in this regard, matter was not brought for discussion in the Parliament.

This she expressed while talking to media persons during her Press conference held at Media Cell Bilawal House here on today. On this occasion, PPP General Secretary Sindh Waqar Mahdi, PPP leader Abdul Qadir Mandokhel, MNA Shahida Rehmani, Taimor Mehar and others were also present.

Shazia Marri said that poverty has been increased by 30% due to incompetent government’s bad policies and about 85 million people are living their lives below the poverty line. She added that federal government was cheating overseas Pakistanis and no any parliamentary committee was formed on issues of overseas Pakistanis.

While talking about NAB letter to Sindh government in which details of rural areas officers were sought who are posted in urban areas, she said that NAB letter is shameful act on which Sindh government had already refused NAB and it was based on prejudice.

She maintained that poor policies of the federal government are in front of everyone. Imran Niazi does not talk about public issues and their solutions. She added that NCOC has strictly directed for compliance of SOPs in wake of third wave of covid-19 in the country and other side, PM Imran Niazi has planned to spend his Eid holidays in Nathia gali.

She added that KP government has lifted the ban on all recreational places which is a blatant violation of the NCOC’s Corona related SOPs and highly condemable act. She said that IRSA has been theft 2,000 cusecs of water from Sindh Province’s due share at Tunsa Panjnand which is may cause scarcity of water in the province. She added that PPP condemns this bad act of IRSA.

Shazia Marri said that innocent Kashmiris are facing the cruelty of Indian aggression while the policy of the government on Kashmir is not clear. She further said that Kashmir cause has been severely damaged due to poor and weak foreign policy of Imran Niazi’s government.

She concluded that PTI-led government should take a strong stand in the United Nations to end Israeli barbarism. “PPP condemns Israel’s attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque during prayers”, she added.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Shazia Atta Marri Imran Niazi Waqar Mahdi

Imran lost ‘ethical, legal grounds’ to retain premiership: Marri

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Bajwa, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

Discos’ boards: PD notifies names of civil society, consumers reps

July-April 2021: Exports to Afghanistan post 15pc growth

Cabinet exempts Railways business partners from 10pc WHT

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire by Taliban

E-waste recycling matter of national security: report

Hudaiybia Papers Mill case: Govt has decided to hold fresh probe: Fawad

Sri Lanka gets $500m South Korean loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.