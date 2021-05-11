Imran lost ‘ethical, legal grounds’ to retain premiership: Marri

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians and Member National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Imran Niazi has lost ethical and legal grounds to retain premiership and he must leave his office and go back to home.

She added that like incompetent PM Imran Niazi his cabinet ministers are also making confusing statements. She said that Imran Khan is such a Prime Minister who does not care that people are miserable and facing starvation, committing suicide due to high rise in inflation then it is useless for him to sit in the office of the Prime Minister.

Shazia Marri said that federal government borrowed 3 billion dollars loan from Saudi Arabia and repaid to Saudi Arabia by seeking debt from China, in this regard, matter was not brought for discussion in the Parliament.

This she expressed while talking to media persons during her Press conference held at Media Cell Bilawal House here on today. On this occasion, PPP General Secretary Sindh Waqar Mahdi, PPP leader Abdul Qadir Mandokhel, MNA Shahida Rehmani, Taimor Mehar and others were also present.

Shazia Marri said that poverty has been increased by 30% due to incompetent government’s bad policies and about 85 million people are living their lives below the poverty line. She added that federal government was cheating overseas Pakistanis and no any parliamentary committee was formed on issues of overseas Pakistanis.

While talking about NAB letter to Sindh government in which details of rural areas officers were sought who are posted in urban areas, she said that NAB letter is shameful act on which Sindh government had already refused NAB and it was based on prejudice.

She maintained that poor policies of the federal government are in front of everyone. Imran Niazi does not talk about public issues and their solutions. She added that NCOC has strictly directed for compliance of SOPs in wake of third wave of covid-19 in the country and other side, PM Imran Niazi has planned to spend his Eid holidays in Nathia gali.

She added that KP government has lifted the ban on all recreational places which is a blatant violation of the NCOC’s Corona related SOPs and highly condemable act. She said that IRSA has been theft 2,000 cusecs of water from Sindh Province’s due share at Tunsa Panjnand which is may cause scarcity of water in the province. She added that PPP condemns this bad act of IRSA.

Shazia Marri said that innocent Kashmiris are facing the cruelty of Indian aggression while the policy of the government on Kashmir is not clear. She further said that Kashmir cause has been severely damaged due to poor and weak foreign policy of Imran Niazi’s government.

She concluded that PTI-led government should take a strong stand in the United Nations to end Israeli barbarism. “PPP condemns Israel’s attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque during prayers”, she added.—PR

