IIOJK: Dispute’s settlement lies in UNSC resolution: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said final settlement of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute lies in United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

“Let me be clear, Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the UN Security Council agenda,’ the foreign minister said on Twitter, adding that IIOJK was not India’s internal matter.

Meanwhile, the minister said the state’s enemies have failed at disrupting peace in Balochistan, a day after terrorists martyred three soldiers in the province.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the martyred soldiers and hoped that the soldiers, injured in separate attacks, would recover quickly.

“The nation stands with its security forces in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

Three soldiers of the Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom, while five others sustained injures in the line of duty during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement a day earlier.

