Fawad suggests changes in GoP emblem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said graphics of Jute and Tea should be replaced with Science and Technology and education graphics in the logo of the Government of Pakistan (GoP).

In a tweet, the minister also sought ideas from graphic designers on the matter.

“In government of Pakistan logo, my suggestion is Jute and Tea should be replaced with Science & Technology and education icons”, he tweeted. Although the task is in no way a small one, considering the level of history and politics involved. Perhaps an updated emblem that represents the government can breathe motivation or encourage infrastructural changes in the long run.

For now, the flamboyant Chaudhry has only called for graphic designers to brainstorm ideas for new icons to represent Pakistan’s sectors of science, technology, and education.

