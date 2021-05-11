ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imran Yaqoob Minhas made new Karachi police chief

NNI Updated 11 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday appointed Imran Yaqoob Minhas as Karachi police chief, who replaced the outgoing Ghulam Nabi Memon.

According to details, AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has been transferred as the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Special Branch. Previously, Imran Yaqoob Minhas was posted as AIG Special Branch.

The new police chief had served as Karachi’s IG Traffic, and AIGP Special Branch.

Ghulam Nabi Memon has served as the city police chief for nearly 10 months after he was appointed to the post on July 15 last year when the Sindh government made a major reshuffle in the provincial police department after the passage of the new police order.

According to a notification at that time, five Additional IGPs of police department were transferred as Additional IG Police Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh posted as the AIG Operations. He served on the top police post for about 11 months.

Ameer Shaikh was replaced by Ghulam Nabi Memon as the new chief of Karachi Police.

Additional IG Hyderabad Region Ghulam Sarwar Jamali was ordered to report at the head office, while AIG special branch Waliullah Dal was posted as Additional IG Hyderabad.

The government further notified Imran Yaqub Minhas as the new Additional IGP of the special branch of police department.

Ghulam Nabi Memon Karachi police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas AIG Special Branch IG Traffic Dr Ameer Shaikh

Imran Yaqoob Minhas made new Karachi police chief

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

‘PSDP Plus’plan seeks active private sector participation

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.