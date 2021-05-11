ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

Around 24 Covid patients go missing from Peshawar hospital

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Around 24 passengers, who were kept in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, mysteriously went missing from the Peshawar Police hospital on Monday.

It was reported that the passengers reached Peshawar from Sharjah via private airline and were tested positive for the Covid-19. They were kept in a quarantine facility at the Peshawar Police Hospital as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Covid-19.

According to the media report, the hospital staff allowed all the Covid positive passengers to leave the hospital. The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has directed the hospital administration to bring back the Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

Acting on the directions, 21 passengers were brought back to the hospital, while the search for three others was underway, said MS Peshawar Police hospital Dr Niaz Muhammad.

Last year, as many as 16 suspected patients of Covid-19 fled from the quarantine facility in New Saeedabad, confirmed Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Nowshera took action against the violators of lockdown in Pabbi Station Bazaar, Jalozai Bazaar, Pabbi Bazaar and adjoining markets and arrested 54 shopkeepers that day and sealed 500 plus shops on lockdown violation.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan, Assistant Commissioner Pabbi Sania Safi carried out a grand crackdown on lockdown violators and non-wearing of masks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

