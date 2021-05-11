Tourist spots in Hazara, Swat will remain closed during Eid

PESHAWAR: Tourists’ spots in Hazara and Malakand regions will remain closed during Eidul Fitr to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the province.

The restriction has been taken in light of decisions taken in a meeting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19. The government has announced lockdown from May 8 to May 16 and implementing it through divisional and district administrations.

In this connection, Commissioner, Hazara Division Riaz Mehsud has issued a special video and urged the tourists to follow Corona SOPs and avoid visiting tourists spots of Hazara region. Otherwise, he said they would not be allowed entry into these areas. He said the purpose of lockdown is to protect people from Coronavirus.

Similar, messages have also been issued by the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur to inform tourists regarding restrictions. They said that all facilities like transport, bazaars, restaurants and other facilities would remain closed during the period. Therefore, the people should stay at homes to not only save their own, rather also the lives of others.

Similarly, district administration Swat has also deployed police and Swat Levies at all entry points to the tourists’ attractive region and tourists were being returned back.

Police and Swat Levies deployed at main entry check points at Landaki, Shamizai bridge Ghoragat, Ranzara and Karakar to prevent the the entry of tourists to scenic Kalam, Madayn, Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Margazar and others tourists destinations on eve of Eidul Fitre.

According to a spokesman of district administration Swat, all tourists destinations, areas, parks, hotels and restaurants in Swat will remain closed during period from May 8-16 due to Corona preventive lockdown.

